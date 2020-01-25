Chelsea FC re-open talks about signing quality 23-year-old attacker – report

Chelsea FC are still keen on a deal to sign Moussa Dembele from Lyon, according to reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 25 January 2020, 05:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC have re-opened talks with Lyon about the possibility of signing Moussa Dembele this month, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that the Blues are still looking to pursue a deal to sign the 23-year-old Lyon star in case they miss out on landing Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the same article, Frank Lampard has told Blues chiefs to “do everything possible” to sign a new striker this month as he bids to lead Chelsea FC to a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC have contacted PSG to see if Cavani is available, but the Uruguayan is expected to complete a move to Atletico Madrid, according to the same story.

Now, it is being claimed that Chelsea FC are back in contact with Lyon about the possibility of signing France forward Dembele, after the Ligue 1 club said they were not interested in doing business earlier this month.

Dembele has been in fine form for Lyon so far this season, scoring 11 goals and making one assist in 19 Ligue 1 games for the French side. He has also netted five times in club competitions for Lyon this term.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their FA Cup fourth-round clash against Hull City on Saturday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker makes Liverpool FC title claim after 2-1 win at Wolves
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker makes Liverpool FC title claim after 2-1 win at Wolves
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand urges Arsenal to make this key signing
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic posts injury update for Chelsea FC fans
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes tips Man United to sign 25-year-old
Hector Bellerin
Hector Bellerin: What Arsenal fans don’t know about Gabriel Martinelli
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Roger Federer (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Australian Open 2020: Williams, Osaka, Tsitsipas lose and Federer tested to limits in day of drama
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford drops hint about Man United return on Twitter
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand urges Arsenal to make this key signing
ScoopDragon Football News Network