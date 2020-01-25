Chelsea FC re-open talks about signing quality 23-year-old attacker – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC have re-opened talks with Lyon about the possibility of signing Moussa Dembele this month, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that the Blues are still looking to pursue a deal to sign the 23-year-old Lyon star in case they miss out on landing Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the same article, Frank Lampard has told Blues chiefs to “do everything possible” to sign a new striker this month as he bids to lead Chelsea FC to a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC have contacted PSG to see if Cavani is available, but the Uruguayan is expected to complete a move to Atletico Madrid, according to the same story.

Now, it is being claimed that Chelsea FC are back in contact with Lyon about the possibility of signing France forward Dembele, after the Ligue 1 club said they were not interested in doing business earlier this month.

Dembele has been in fine form for Lyon so far this season, scoring 11 goals and making one assist in 19 Ligue 1 games for the French side. He has also netted five times in club competitions for Lyon this term.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their FA Cup fourth-round clash against Hull City on Saturday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip