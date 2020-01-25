Chelsea FC re-open talks about signing quality 23-year-old attacker – report
Chelsea FC are still keen on a deal to sign Moussa Dembele from Lyon, according to reports
Chelsea FC have re-opened talks with Lyon about the possibility of signing Moussa Dembele this month, according to reports in the British media.
The Sun is reporting that the Blues are still looking to pursue a deal to sign the 23-year-old Lyon star in case they miss out on landing Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain.
According to the same article, Frank Lampard has told Blues chiefs to “do everything possible” to sign a new striker this month as he bids to lead Chelsea FC to a top-four finish in the Premier League.
Chelsea FC have contacted PSG to see if Cavani is available, but the Uruguayan is expected to complete a move to Atletico Madrid, according to the same story.
Now, it is being claimed that Chelsea FC are back in contact with Lyon about the possibility of signing France forward Dembele, after the Ligue 1 club said they were not interested in doing business earlier this month.
Dembele has been in fine form for Lyon so far this season, scoring 11 goals and making one assist in 19 Ligue 1 games for the French side. He has also netted five times in club competitions for Lyon this term.
Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their FA Cup fourth-round clash against Hull City on Saturday night.
MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views
Follow @thesportreview on Instagram
MORE: Jurgen Klopp updates Liverpool FC fans on Sadio Mane injury
MORE: The latest football transfer news
MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers
MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?
MORE: Man United latest news
MORE: Arsenal FC latest news
MORE: Chelsea FC latest news
MORE: Liverpool FC latest news