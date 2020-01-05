Frank Lampard admits Chelsea FC youngster impressed him in 2-0 win

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has admitted that he was impressed by Callum Hudson-Odoi’s performance in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Hudson-Odoi scored the opener for the home side at Stamford Bridge as he fired home inside six minutes to put the Blues in control.

The west London side then doubled their lead in the 33rd minute when Ross Barkley scored from close range to effectively put the tie to bed and secure Chelsea FC’s place in the fourth round.

Hudson-Odoi will be hoping for more opportunities to impress Lampard in the second half of the campaign as he bids to hold down a more regular spot in the first team.

Speaking after the game, Lampard praised Hudson-Odoi for his display as the England international continues to step his game up following his long absence with an Achilles injury.

Lampard told BBC Sport: “I was particularly pleased for Callum [Hudson-Odoi].

“He has had a bad injury, is getting himself fit and getting sharper. His goal was an early settler for us.

“There were performances around the pitch that were good and we need that.”

He continued: “These games are not easy. When they make changes it does not mean it’s an easier game.

“We got our two goals and it was very comfortable but did we push on from that and create and score more goals? No, we didn’t and I would’ve liked to have scored some more.”

Hudson-Odoi has scored two goals for the Blues in all competitions this season and has only started three Premier League games so far this term.

Chelsea FC will now switch their focus back to Premier League affairs and their home clash against Burnley next weekend.

