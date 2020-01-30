Pat Nevin makes prediction about Chelsea FC signings this week

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Pat Nevin believes that Chelsea FC’s hopes of bringing in some new players this week may be helped by the fact that their closest rivals are not looking to spend big.

The Blues are free to sign players this month after their transfer ban from Fifa was overturned on appeal.

Chelsea FC were barred from making any new signings last summer, although they were able to bring in Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic in pre-arranged deals.

The west London side have been linked with a host of players this month as Frank Lampard considers bolstering his squad, but Chelsea FC are yet to officially confirm any new signings.

Former Chelsea FC star Nevin is expecting there to be one or two additions at Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “So, there are unexpected effects of unwise January buys and the clubs need to be wary of these.

“Fortunately, Chelsea aren’t in a bad position compared with others in this regard. There is a desire to improve the squad, there always is and always should be, but it isn’t exactly a desperate situation.

“The market knows this and as such we should be able to make a deal or two if we want to, that is still good value.

“There have been plenty of reports in the ether regarding Chelsea, from Zaha at Palace to Piatek at Milan and who knows how serious or informed any of these stories are.

“Most of the names mentioned have been impressive and obviously well-researched by the club’s people.

“Piatek would have been one of my first options a year ago, so I believe they are ‘all over’ the available players in the market that Frank Lampard has been interested in.

“It may also help that Man City, Liverpool and even Leicester City are not looking in the same places as we are at the moment.

“The teams above us in the league look fairly settled with their squads so it may make our deals that little bit more likely.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their Premier League trip to Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

The west London side are fourth in the Premier League table and eight points behind the Foxes heading into the showdown at the King Power Stadium.

The Blues will then take on Manchester United and Tottenham in their next two Premier League games.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip