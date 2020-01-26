Paul Merson: Chelsea FC will be ‘gutted’ if they don’t make this signing

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has once again urged Chelsea FC to make a move to sign Edinson Cavani this month, warning the Blues that they will be “gutted” if they miss out on the PSG star.

The west London side have been credited with an interest in landing the Uruguay international this month as Frank Lampard looks to bolster his options up front.

The 32-year-old has seen his first-team opportunities at PSG limited this season, with the forward having only featured nine times in Ligue 1 so far this term.

Former Arsenal star Merson believes that Cavani would be an excellent signing for the Blues if they are looking to add to their front-line this month.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Edinson Cavani is a no-brainer for Chelsea and they should be gutted if they miss out on him.

“I know his wages are big and he’s not getting any younger but this lad is a proper, proper player and he would be electric at Chelsea.

“They are dominating games at the moment, playing on the edge of the opposition box all the time. Teams just drop off and park the bus.

“West Ham sat back. Won 1-0. Newcastle sat back. Won 1-0. There’s something missing. Chelsea don’t have the guile and they don’t have a world class finisher.

“Now that Tammy Abraham is injured they need one. Even if he’s only out short term, it’s a lot to expect from him for the rest of the season.

“Abraham has done really well and is going to be a good player but Cavani’s movement is second to none and he puts his head in. He’s fearless.

“He could teach Tammy Abraham the game because I don’t think his movement is always that good.”

Chelsea FC are currently without Tammy Abraham after he picked up a knock during the 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League last week.

The west London side will return to Premier League action next weekend when they make the trip to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City.

After that, Lampard will turn his attentions to preparing his side for their home clash against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on 17 February.

