‘He’s part of my plans’: Lampard issues update on forgotten Chelsea FC attacker

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has insisted that Pedro Rodriguez remains part of his plans at Chelsea FC for this season.

The Spanish attacker has barely featured for the Blues this term and he has only made a handful of appearances for Lampard’s men.

His lack of playing time this season has inevitably prompted speculation that Pedro could be on his way out of Chelsea FC in the January transfer window as the former FC Barcelona star seeks some more regular first-team action.

However, Lampard has now appeared to pour cold water on the prospect of letting the 32-year-old leave Stamford Bridge this month by insisting that he plans to use the attacking midfielder as part of his first-team plans in the second half of the campaign.

Speaking at a news conference before the home clash with Burnley on Saturday, Lampard said: “Pedro is part of my plans.

“We started the season and he was in the team but then unfortunately he got injured at Norwich before the game and was then out for a while. I do have competition in that area so he’s played a few games here and there but I know he wants to play more and I get that.

“He certainly has something that he can contribute to us, with his experience and his ability to break lines, run behind people and maybe get those goals in and around the box. We need everybody because football can change very quickly.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action next weekend when they travel to Newcastle United in the top flight.

After that, they will switch their attentions towards their crunch home clash against London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification this season.

