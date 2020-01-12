Frank Lampard issues Chelsea FC update on Christian Pulisic

Frank Lampard confirms that Christian Pulisic has been sidelined for Chelsea FC with a tendon injury

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 12 January 2020, 04:45 UK
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Christian Pulisic will be out of action for a few weeks after suffering a tendon injury in Chelsea FC training.

The USA international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having been brought in from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals and made two assists in the Premier League so far this season from a total of 16 appearances in the top flight.

However, the playmaker is now set for a significant spell on the sidelines after he suffered an adductor injury during a Chelsea FC training session at Cobham last weekend.

Lampard is hopeful that Pulisic will be back available for the Blues sooner rather than later, but he admitted that he is expected to be out for a few weeks.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Lampard said: “Christian Pulisic is out, he’ll be out for a few weeks.

“He was injured in training last Saturday, the day before Nottingham Forest.

“It’s an injury in the adductor, he’s got a tendon injury. It’s disappointing for us and we’ll have to see how quickly he recovers because it was quite a nasty injury, he was in pain when it happened.

“It is a damaging miss because he is a good player and we need competition in wide areas and he was in good form for a period.

“And before Christmas he was telling me about tiredness, I was relying on him a lot in those games, and I was worried about injury.

“That’s not just my own opinion, that’s when I speak with sports science and medical around that, and I have to make judgements on that which I made over Christmas. That’s why I was worried this injury may come.

“I’m not a mind-reader or a psychic but it came. And it’s disappointing because he’s a very talented player who can make things happen. When you’re talking about home games where you want to score he’s one of those.

“But we also have other options in those areas and it’s time for other players to stand up for sure.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action next weekend with a trip to Newcastle United. After that, they will prepare for their home clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

