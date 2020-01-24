Christian Pulisic posts injury update for Chelsea FC fans

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic has taken to social media to admit that he “can’t wait” to be back in action for Chelsea FC.

The USA international has been out of action since suffering an injury in training in the first week of January, and he has not featured for the Blues since the 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on New Year’s Day.

Frank Lampard recently revealed that Pulisic is not likely to be back available for selection again until mid-February as he works on his fitness levels behind closed doors.

The 21-year-old, however, is clearly itching to be back in action for the Blues, as he took to social media to admit that he is desperate to be back playing for Lampard’s men.

Pulisic shared the photo below on his personal Instagram account and wrote the caption: “Can’t wait to get back out there 👊🏽.”

Speaking after Chelsea FC’s frustrating 2-2 draw with 10-man Arsenal on Tuesday night, Lampard admitted that his side could have benefitted from Pulisic’s input in the game.

“Yeah, a game like today could have been a good where he [Pulisic] would have been helpful for us because he was playing well for a patch. But other people have to stand up in those situations,” Lampard said, as quoted by NBC Sports.

Pulisic has scored five goals and made two assists in 16 Premier League games for Chelsea FC so far this season. He has also netted one goal and made one assist in four Champions League games for Lampard’s men.

