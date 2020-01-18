Reece James makes open admission to Chelsea FC fans

Reece James (Photo: Nike)

Reece James has admitted that he would be willing to spend his whole career at Chelsea FC.

The 20-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his performances in the Chelsea FC team this season after having been given a chance to impress by Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

James has been something of a regular fixture in the first team in recent weeks and he has made two assists in 11 Premier League appearances for the Blues so far.

The youngster has also scored one goal in four Champions League games for the Blues this season to help them reach the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition.

James recently signed a new five-and-a-half year contract with the Blues as he committed his future to the west London side.

Now though, the youngster has admitted that he would be open to the prospect of staying at Chelsea FC for the rest of his career.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, James said: “I have been here nearly my whole life and I would be happy to spend the rest of my career here.

“It is the club I have supported throughout and I have committed long-term.”

He continued: “Being injured at the start of the season was tough and then I slowly got back into it and I was given my chance against Grimsby, scoring on my debut was great, and ever since then I haven’t really looked back.

“We started talking about a new contract about two months ago. When I started getting in the team and playing week in week out, everything has picked up.”

James will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a trip to Newcastle United on Saturday night.

The west London side are currently fourth in the Premier League table.

