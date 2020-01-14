Pundit raves about Chelsea FC youngster Reece James

Reece James (Photo: Nike)

Pat Nevin has compared Reece James’ crossing ability to David Beckham’s following the youngster’s brilliant recent form for Chelsea FC.

The 20-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his performances as he continues to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard.

James has only started six Premier League games so far this season but he has impressed whenever called upon, and he has made a further five appearances from the bench in the top flight.

The youngster notched up an assist for the Blues in their 3-0 win over Burnley at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League last Saturday and he has now scored two goals and made two assists in all competitions for the west London side.

Former Chelsea FC star Nevin has been hugely impressed by what he has seen from James and feels that his crossing ability is something special.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “One skill that looks much easier than it first appears is sending in a vicious cross at pace, with perfect direction while on the run.

“Think of David Beckham at his best, his crossing was his finest attribute by far, and suddenly you realise that being brilliant at one particular skill can get you a very long way in the game.

“I mention Beckham because the quality of crossing that we see most weeks from Reece James reminds me of his level.

“Hyperbole is common in football, but I hope I am not afflicted by the temptation to go down that route too often, so talking about Reece in that company hopefully means something.

“It is easy enough to put a ball into that area between the defence and the keeper but it is much harder to do it unerringly with pace so the defenders are scared to touch it, the keeper has no chance of coming out to collect it and all the forwards have to do is get on the end of it with any sort of touch.

“Kevin De Bruyne has that ability along with his many others, but it is rare to that level.”

The quality of this ball is so good that it is almost tempting to take it for granted already with young Reece.

James will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a trip to Newcastle United on Saturday night.

The west London side are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification.

