Tammy Abraham admits he’s been impressed by ‘fantastic’ Chelsea FC youngster

Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Tammy Abraham has heaped praise on Reece James following the youngster’s fine form for Chelsea FC in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old has found himself as a more regular fixture in the first team at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks as he looks to hold down a spot under Frank Lampard.

James notched up an assist in a solid all-round display as he helped Chelsea FC to claim a 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

The full-back has made two assists and scored two goals in all competitions for the west London side so far this term and he will be hoping to add to that tally in the coming weeks as he bids to earn a spot in the England squad for Euro 2020.

James is yet to win a senior England cap but Blues striker Abraham does not think it will be long before the full-back gets the nod from Gareth Southgate.

Asked about James during an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Abraham said: “He was fantastic, our man of the match against Burnley.

“He defended well, attacked well and I could have scored another from one of his crosses.

“I always know where he’s putting the ball because we talk about it in training and every day in the changing room he sits beside me.

“I’m sure he’ll be a bit mad that I didn’t get him more assists but I’ve just got to be in the right places at the right time.

“I believe in him and the players believe in him as well. As long as he keeps performing, he’ll be knocking on the door of Gareth Southgate.”

James and Abraham will both be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a trip to Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

