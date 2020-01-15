Tammy Abraham admits he’s been impressed by ‘fantastic’ Chelsea FC youngster

Tammy Abraham praises Reece James for his recent performances for Chelsea FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 15 January 2020, 04:15 UK
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Tammy Abraham has heaped praise on Reece James following the youngster’s fine form for Chelsea FC in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old has found himself as a more regular fixture in the first team at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks as he looks to hold down a spot under Frank Lampard.

James notched up an assist in a solid all-round display as he helped Chelsea FC to claim a 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

The full-back has made two assists and scored two goals in all competitions for the west London side so far this term and he will be hoping to add to that tally in the coming weeks as he bids to earn a spot in the England squad for Euro 2020.

James is yet to win a senior England cap but Blues striker Abraham does not think it will be long before the full-back gets the nod from Gareth Southgate.

Asked about James during an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Abraham said: “He was fantastic, our man of the match against Burnley.

“He defended well, attacked well and I could have scored another from one of his crosses.

“I always know where he’s putting the ball because we talk about it in training and every day in the changing room he sits beside me.

“I’m sure he’ll be a bit mad that I didn’t get him more assists but I’ve just got to be in the right places at the right time.

“I believe in him and the players believe in him as well. As long as he keeps performing, he’ll be knocking on the door of Gareth Southgate.”

James and Abraham will both be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a trip to Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher admits he’s been ‘hugely impressed’ by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Reece James
‘The real deal’: BBC Sport pundit raves about 20-year-old Chelsea FC star
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard opens up to Chelsea FC fans about Ross Barkley
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United to make £65m bid for 25-year-old this week – report
BBC pundit claims 22-year-old is ‘carrying’ Man United
BBC pundit claims 22-year-old is ‘carrying’ Man United
Pep Guardiola
Man City to rival Man United for 24-year-old midfielder – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2020 preview: Nadal tops seeds, but Djokovic favourite for record eighth
Gary Neville
Gary Neville opens up about ‘outstanding’ Liverpool FC
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer comments on reports linking James Maddison with Man United
ScoopDragon Football News Network