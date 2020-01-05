Rio Ferdinand: What I really think of Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he has been highly impressed by the start Frank Lampard has made at Chelsea FC.

The Blues have been earning lots of praise for their performances this season after Lampard was brought in as the west London club’s new manager in the summer to replace Maurizio Sarri.

Lampard has been firmly placing his faith in youth at Stamford Bridge this season and his side have been performing well, with the likes of Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount excelling in his team.

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table after a decent start to the new campaign as Lampard looks to steer the Blues to a top-four finish in his first season in charge of the club.

England legend Ferdinand took part in a Twitter question and answer session on Friday, and the former Manchester United defender was asked by one fan about his opinion on Lampard’s start at Stamford Bridge.

Ferdinand wrote on Twitter when asked about how he thinks Lampard is doing: “Doing well… completely changed the way the club treat young players coming thru!

“They now have a pathway to the 1st Team, but ultimately will be judged on results come the end of the season! #AskRio.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their FA Cup third round home clash against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will then host Burnley in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge next weekend.

