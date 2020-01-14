Frank Lampard opens up to Chelsea FC fans about Ross Barkley

Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Frank Lampard had admitted that he was delighted by Ross Barkley’s performance for Chelsea FC in the Blues’ 3-0 win over Burnley at the weekend.

The 26-year-old midfielder played the full 90 minutes as he helped to inspire Lampard’s men to a comfortable and important Premier League victory in front of their home fans.

Barkley has been struggling with a string of injury problems in recent months but the England international now looks to have shaken off the issues.

The former Everton midfielder will now be hoping to hold down a more regular spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge in the second half of the season.

Barkley has started just six games in the Premier League all season and he is yet to score or notch up an assist in the English top flight.

However, Blues boss Lampard has clearly been pleased by what he has seen from Barkley in recent weeks.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website, Lampard said: “I speak a lot with Ross and I really like him.

“He came to me a couple of weeks ago and said he was starting to feel good. It was a niggly injury, but he’s just starting to feel absolutely released from it.

“This was the performance [against Burnley] we want out of Ross. It was so positive and you saw his quality on the ball; he can hit a right-foot ball, left-foot ball, take the ball well. He looked confident.

“That’s part of Ross’s game you could maybe question if you look from the outside: how confident is he when things go against him slightly?

“This was exactly what Ross can do; an England player, playing for Chelsea, has given me a lot of thinking to do with that performance.

“He just needs to train well and he needs to play well – and he played well against Burnley. He needs to continue like that.”

Barkley has scored twice in the cup competitions for Chelsea FC this season.

He will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC travel to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday night.

