Fikayo Tomori eyeing winning run with Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Fikayo Tomori has declared that he and his Chelsea FC team-mates will do all that they can to challenge for the FA Cup this season.

Tomori found the net for the Blues as the defender helped Chelsea FC to claim a 2-1 win over Hull City in the fourth round of the competition on Saturday night.

With the Premier League out of sight, Chelsea FC’s remaining hopes of winning a trophy in Frank Lampard’s first season at the club will be in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Tomori has talked up the importance of the FA Cup to the Blues as they bid to try and land a trophy in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Tomori said: “It would mean a lot [to have a good FA Cup run].

“A lot of us are in our first full season in the Premier League and playing for Chelsea as well and it would be a big thing.

“Chelsea have got such a great history in this competition, and the manager has as well, so it would be nice to win the trophy as for many of us it would be our first one. We are just taking it round by round.

“We have a lot of games coming up and we want to win as many as we can and hopefully we can have a trophy at the end of it.”

Tomori, 22, has impressed with his performances in defence this season and the Englishman has scored one goal in 14 Premier League games for the west London side.

He has made a total of 20 appearances for Lampard’s men this season.

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their Premier League trip to Leicester City on Saturday afternoon as they bid to take another step closer towards a top-four finish.

The west London side are fourth in the table as things stand.

