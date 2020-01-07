Sky Sports reporter names six Chelsea FC players who could leave

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has named six Chelsea FC players who could end up leaving Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

The Blues are now free to sign new players in the January transfer window after their transfer ban was overturned on appeal.

Chelsea FC are likely to be linked with a number of players in the coming days and weeks but there is also set to be speculation about who could potentially be on their way out of Stamford Bridge this month.

Sky Sports reporter Sheth has now provided an update for Chelsea FC fans as he discussed the possibility of a number of players leaving the west London club this month.

When asked about who could leave Chelsea FC this month, Sheth named Marcos Alonso, Emerson Palmieri, Ross Barkley, Pedro, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi on his list.

Speaking to the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast, as quoted by the Daily Star, Sheth said: “The left-back area is one Chelsea and Frank Lampard haven’t cracked yet.

“Both Emerson and Marcos Alonso have played this season but neither has been able to nail down that position.

“Add to that Pedro’s contract is up in the summer and he’s started only four times in the league this season, there could be movement on him.

“And then midfielder Ross Barkley, remember him? He hasn’t actually played [in the Premier League] since October. Could he be another one that’s potentially on the move?

“Two more likely departures though are two strikers. Let’s start with Olivier Giroud, he’s another player whose deal is up in six months.

“He’ll be desperate for first-team football with the Euros coming up in France. So Giroud could be on his way out of Chelsea.

“Another man whose opportunities have been limited is Michy Batshuayi.

“He hasn’t started in the league under Frank Lampard and Aston Villa have made enquiries for him.”

Barkley scored Chelsea FC’s second goal in their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea FC are now preparing for their home Premier League clash against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon as they aim to continue their push towards a top-four finish.

