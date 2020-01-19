Frank Lampard delivers update on Willian at Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has reassured Chelsea FC fans that Willian will not be going “anywhere” in the January transfer window.

The Brazilian attacker has been in good form for the Blues in recent weeks but his situation at Stamford Bridge has become something of a source of uncertainty because his current contract is due to expire in the summer.

His contractual situation has inevitably led to speculation that the Blues could opt to let him leave this month rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

However, Lampard has insisted that Willian remains part of his plans, and that talks with the attacking midfielder about a new deal at Stamford Bridge are ongoing.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Lampard said: “Willian is not going anywhere.

“We know his contract is up at the end of the season, he’s in conversation with the club, which are still ongoing.

“There is no news on that but he’s certainly our player now.”

The 31-year-old Willian had scored four goals and made four assists in 21 Premier League games before the clash with Newcastle United on Saturday. He has also scored one goal and made one assist in six Champions League games so far this season.

Willian will be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC return to Premier League action on Tuesday night with a crunch clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

