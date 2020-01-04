Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Nottingham Forest

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to ease past Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will be looking to seize their chance to win silverware under Frank Lampard in the club legend’s first season in charge of the west London outfit.

Chelsea FC’s best chance of a trophy could be the FA Cup given that the Blues will face Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16.

Lampard’s side were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion in their first fixture of 2020 after Chelsea FC conceded a late equaliser at the Amex Stadium.

Chelsea FC are in fourth position in the Premier League table and five points ahead of their closest rivals Manchester United in the top-four race.

The Blues were 2-0 winners against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round at Stamford Bridge under Lampard’s predecessor Maurizio Sarri last term.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to ease past Nottingham Forest without too much trouble on Sunday afternoon.

“While Chelsea seem to be better away from home at the moment, they should see off Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

Chelsea FC have won the FA Cup on eight occasions.

The Blues won the competition in 2017-18 when Chelsea FC beat Manchester United at Wembley by a 1-0 margin.

Nottingham Forest are in fourth position in the Championship.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip