Chelsea FC’s Tammy Abraham aiming to ‘steal ideas’ from English striker

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 16 January 2020, 05:00 UK
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Tammy Abraham has revealed that he is aiming to “steal ideas” from Jamie Vardy as the Chelsea FC forward looks to book a spot in the England squad for Euro 2020.

Abraham has made a solid start to the new campaign with Chelsea FC after having been brought into the first team following Frank Lampard’s appointment in west London in the summer.

The 22-year-old has scored an impressive 13 goals and has made three assists in 21 Premier League games for the Blues to help them up into fourth place in the table.

Abraham will now have his sights set on catching the eye of Gareth Southgate in the months leading up to Euro 2020.

And the forward has now revealed that he is looking up to the likes of Leicester City star Vardy as he bids to stake his claim for a spot in the England set-up.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Abraham said: “Of course I look up to Harry Kane and I’m gutted he’s injured but hopefully he’ll be back for the Euros.

“There is an opportunity and that’s the world of football but there’s a load of competition as well. I look across the board and see Marcus Rashford, Danny Ings, a lot of strikers scoring goals.

“Jamie Vardy is another talented striker, he has an eye for goal and he’s one of the players I’ve grown up loving. I’ve got to steal his ideas and make them my own but if he comes back [from international retirement], then he comes back. Hopefully I’ll still be there either way.

“I’m always ambitious and it’s always at the back of my mind. Growing up, I always wanted to play for England and now I have the opportunity so I’ll try to grab it with two hands.

“There’s probably more pressure being Chelsea’s number nine but I’m enjoying myself and I just have to keep doing that.

“It’s about staying focused on Chelsea, going out there every game and doing my best, getting the wins and then I can focus on the summer with England.”

Abraham will be hoping to be involved for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a trip to Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

After that, the west London side will take on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge next week in the top flight.

