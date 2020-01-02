Chelsea FC to make £20m offer for 21-year-old Russian striker – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are planning to make an offer for CSKA Moscow striker Fyodor Chalov, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Blues are interested in a bid to sign the 21-year-old Russia international ahead of the January transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have a good relationship with CSKA Moscow, which could enhance their chances of signing Chalov.

According to the same story, the Blues were initially considering Lyon striker Moussa Dembele and Red Bull Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

The Daily Express goes on to add the west London side consider Chalov as a quick fix to their attacking problems as Frank Lampard looks to provide Tammy Abraham with competition for a first-team spot.

The article adds that Chelsea FC’s local rivals Crystal Palace have also been linked with a swoop to sign the Russian centre-forward.

Chelsea FC striker Abraham has scored 12 goals in the Premier League this term after Lampard opted to give the England international a regular first-team spot.

The Blues currently have Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi providing Abraham with competition for a first-team spot.

Chelsea FC haven’t won the Premier League title since 2016-17 under Italian head coach Antonio Conte.

The Blues finished in third spot in the Premier League table last term.

