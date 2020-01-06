Chelsea FC want to sign 27-year-old from Bayern Munich – report

Chelsea FC are planning a £60m move to sign David Alaba from Bayern Munich, according to reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 6 January 2020, 04:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are plotting a £60m move to sign defender David Alaba from Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The Sunday Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues are keeping tabs on the defender as they ponder a swoop to bring the 27-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

According to the same story, Frank Lampard is keen to bolster the left side of his defence this month because both Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso have failed to win over the new Blues boss.

The same article says that Alaba has less than two years remaining on his current deal with Bayern Munich, and Chelsea FC are looking to see whether they can tempt him into moving to the west London club.

The Austria international has scored one goal and made one assist in 12 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern so far this season. He has also featured three times in the Champions League for the German club.

Chelsea FC are likely to be linked with a host of players this month as they look to add to their squad after their transfer ban was overturned on appeal.

Meanwhile, the Blues are currently preparing for their Premier League home clash against Burnley next weekend as they look to continue their push for a top-four finish under Lampard.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: What I really think of Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC
Paul Pogba
Man United offered 24-year-old in Paul Pogba deal – report
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard admits Chelsea FC youngster impressed him in 2-0 win
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: What I really think of Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC
Gary Lineker
‘Good heavens’: Gary Lineker raves about Liverpool FC star
Jurgen Klopp
Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Fabinho ahead of Everton clash
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
ATP Cup 2020: Nadal, Djokovic, Thiem, Medvedev, Tsitsipas headline new event
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
‘We’re going to try’: Mikel Arteta issues Arsenal update on January signings
Gary Lineker
‘Good heavens’: Gary Lineker raves about Liverpool FC star
ScoopDragon Football News Network