Chelsea FC want to sign 27-year-old from Bayern Munich – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are plotting a £60m move to sign defender David Alaba from Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The Sunday Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues are keeping tabs on the defender as they ponder a swoop to bring the 27-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

According to the same story, Frank Lampard is keen to bolster the left side of his defence this month because both Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso have failed to win over the new Blues boss.

The same article says that Alaba has less than two years remaining on his current deal with Bayern Munich, and Chelsea FC are looking to see whether they can tempt him into moving to the west London club.

The Austria international has scored one goal and made one assist in 12 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern so far this season. He has also featured three times in the Champions League for the German club.

Chelsea FC are likely to be linked with a host of players this month as they look to add to their squad after their transfer ban was overturned on appeal.

Meanwhile, the Blues are currently preparing for their Premier League home clash against Burnley next weekend as they look to continue their push for a top-four finish under Lampard.

