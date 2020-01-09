Chelsea FC urged to sign Moussa Dembele this month

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink has urged Chelsea FC to kick off their January spending by concluding a deal to land Moussa Dembele from Lyon.

The Blues are thought to be in the market for some new players this month after their transfer ban was overturned on appeal.

Frank Lampard was barred from making any new signings in the summer months and the west London side are bound to be linked with a host of potential signings during the current window.

One name that has been touted as a possible target for the Blues is Lyon forward Dembele.

And former Chelsea FC star Hasselbaink feels that the Blues should make a move for the 23-year-old to bolster their attacking ranks this month.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mail, Hasselbaink said: “They need to get a striker in. Moussa Dembele would be a magnificent signing for Chelsea.

“I know Moussa quite well. I faced him when I was QPR manager, he played ever so well and killed my defence. He has developed himself extremely well. He went to Celtic and played at a big club where the atmosphere and the pressure is there of winning. You have to win every match.

“Having already tasted that and gone through that pressure, and if Chelsea buy him, he is familiar with that. When you are at Chelsea, you have to be able to handle the pressure of winning things and he has shown at Celtic he can do that.

“More importantly, he is a killer. He is a goalscorer. He lives for goals. He scores goals in different ways, with his head, with his feet, left and right. He is quick, he is strong, he can still improve, he is still very young.

“Frank will improve him with Jody Morris, in his combination play, that can be better and improved. But what you can’t teach a player is being somewhere at the right time, and he has that a lot.”

Dembele has scored 10 goals in 18 Ligue 1 games for Lyon so far this season.

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

They will return to Premier League action this weekend when they host Burnley in the top flight at Stamford Bridge.

