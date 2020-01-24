Chelsea FC make loan offer for 32-year-old Ligue 1 striker – report

Chelsea FC have launched a bid to sign PSG striker Edinson Cavani on loan, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 24 January 2020, 06:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC have submitted a bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on loan, according to a report in England.

The Times is reporting that the Blues have launched a bid to sign Cavani on loan for the remainder of the Premier League season.

The same article states that the Blues are prepared to pay his £360,000-a-week wages for the remainder of the Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are willing to pay £5m as a loan fee to secure the experienced striker’s services over the next few months.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard is eager to bolster his attack as the top-four race reaches its climax.

The Uruguay international was initially thought to be on the cusp of a move to La Liga side Atletico Madrid but the Spanish giants haven’t met PSG’s £15m asking price.

Cavani has scored 198 goals in 292 games in all competitions since his move to PSG from Italian side Napoli five years ago.

The South American forward has won five Ligue 1 titles during his six-and-a-half year stint at the Parisian club.

Cavani built a reputation as a great striker during his spell at Napoli, where he scored 104 times in 138 games in all competitions.

