Frank Lampard wants Chelsea FC to beat Man United to double deal – report

Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard wants to sign Man United targets Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 30 January 2020, 08:45 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard wants Chelsea FC to sign Manchester United targets Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech in the summer, according to a report in England.

ESPN, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues boss has his eyes set on potential deals to sign both Chilwell and Ziyech.

The same article states that Lampard is eager to replace Marcos Alonso at left-back with the addition of the Leicester star.

According to the same story, Manchester United are also interested in the England international after his impressive performances for the Foxes.

The article also says that the Blues manager is also hoping to sign Ajax’s impressive winger Ziyech ahead of Manchester United.

The article claims that the Morocco international has also been linked with a move to the 20-time English champions over the past year.

Ziyech impressed in Ajax’s 4-4 draw with Chelsea FC in their meeting during the Champions League group-stage fixture at Stamford Bridge last year.

The Moroccan forward has scored 47 times in 157 games in all competitions for the Dutch giants to earn interest from around Europe.

Chelsea FC boss Lampard will get a close look at Chilwell when the Blues make the trip to take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Blues are eight points adrift of third-placed Leicester.

