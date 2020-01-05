Frank Lampard asks Chelsea FC to delay Jadon Sancho swoop – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has asked Chelsea FC to delay their swoop for Jadon Sancho to prioritise signing a new striker this month, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues won’t sign the Borussia Dortmund forward this month despite being linked with a swoop for Sancho.

The same article states that Blues manager Frank Lampard has asked the west London club to secure a new striker to bolster his current squad.

According to the same story, the Chelsea FC boss is eager to ease the pressure on England international Tammy Abraham up front with the addition of a new striker.

The report goes on to claim that Lampard is concerned by Chelsea FC’s wayward finishing over the past few weeks to create doubts surrounding their ability to finish in the top four.

Chelsea FC were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Day to miss out to create a bigger lead over their top-four rivals.

Lampard hasn’t signed any players since taking over the reins of Chelsea FC from his predecessor Maurizio Sarri in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC will take on Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 next month.

