Frank Lampard gives Chelsea FC transfer update for January window

Frank Lampard has hinted that Chelsea FC will look to improve their squad in the January transfer window.

The Blues are looking to secure a top-four finish in Lampard’s first season in charge of the west London side.

Chelsea FC have been impressive on the road in the Premier League but the Blues have struggled in front of their home supporters at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard’s side are in fourth spot in the Premier League table in the race to finish in the Champions League places ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Chelsea FC had their transfer ban lifted last month ahead of the January window after Lampard was prevented from signing players in the summer.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea FC’s clash against Brighton on New Year’s Day, Lampard discussed whether the Blues would be active in the January transfer window.

“We are certainly joined up on recruitment,” Lampard said.

“I know we haven’t done anything yet so there is no proof in that but we are joined up.

“I have very close conversations with Marina [Granovskaia, the director], Petr Cech [the technical and performance adviser] and Scott [McLachlan], who is the head of our recruitment department.

“They know what I want and I will be fundamentally in the middle of who and what we bring into the club.

“As it stands we are very open about that. If it feels right from my side, on the footballing point, in January, and from the club side in January, then we will make the moves we make. It is a joined-up effort.”

Chelsea FC added United States international Christian Pulisic from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in the 2019 summer transfer window.

The Blues snapped up Croatia international Mateo Kovacic on a permanent deal after the World Cup runner-up spent last season at the club on loan.

Chelsea FC appointed Lampard as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement in the summer after the west London side finished in third spot in the table.

