Chelsea FC make 23-year-old attacker their top transfer target – report

Chelsea FC are eyeing a deal to sign Inter Milan forward Gabriel Barbosa, according to reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 6 January 2020, 06:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has made Gabriel Barbosa Chelsea FC’s top transfer target for the January window, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Express is reporting that the west London club have identified the 23-year-old as their prime target this month as Lampard looks to add to his squad.

The Brazilian has just ended a loan spell at Flamengo and he has just returned to his parent club Inter Milan.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC could seal the deal by waiving a fee to let Olivier Giroud join Inter Milan as part of the same transfer.

It is claimed that Inter boss Antonio Conte is keen to have Giroud in his ranks in the second part of the season.

The same article reports that Gabriel Barbosa first caught the eye of Chelsea FC boss Lampard when he scored two goals in the Copa Libertadores final earlier this season.

During his loan spell with Flamengo in Brazil, the attacking midfielder scored an impressive 25 goals and made eight assists in 29 league games.

Gabriel Barbosa scored 70 goals in 112 appearances in the Brazilian league for both Flamengo and former club Santos before that.

Chelsea FC are free to sign players this month after their transfer ban was overturned on appeal.

