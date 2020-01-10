Chelsea FC make West Ham defender their top January target – report
Chelsea FC make West Ham star Issa Diop their top January target, according to a report
Chelsea FC have made West Ham United defender Issa Diop their top target in the January transfer window, according to a report.
The Daily Express is reporting that the Blues are interested in a swoop to sign the Hammers defender this month.
The same article states that Chelsea FC are preparing a £40m bid to sign the French centre-half to bolster Frank Lampard’s defence.
According to the same story, the west London side have been regularly scouting Diop ahead of a potential swoop to sign the West Ham star.
The Daily Express go on to reveal that Tottenham could rival Chelsea FC for the imposing 23-year-old defender.
The article adds that new West Ham manager David Moyes is eager to retain Diop’s services with Premier League survival at stake.
Diop moved to West Ham in a £22m deal from Ligue 1 side Toulouse in the 2018 summer transfer window.
The French centre-half has scored two goals in 55 games in all competitions for the Hammers.
Chelsea FC have struggled defensively under Lampard this season despite putting together a top-four challenge.
The Blues are in fourth position in the Premier League table with a five-point cushion over their closest rivals.
Chelsea FC will take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16.
