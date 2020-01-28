Chelsea FC urged to sign Aston Villa’s ‘outstanding’ 24-year-old

Chelsea FC legend Alan Hudson says the Blues should sign Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 28 January 2020, 08:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC should look to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, according to former Blues star Alan Hudson.

The 24-year-old has had no problem stepping up to the Premier League this season following Aston Villa’s promotion.

Grealish has scored seven times and has made five assists to help Aston Villa battle immediate relegation to the Championship.

The English midfielder has caught the eye with his elegant displays in the middle of the park for Villa.

Grealish has been linked with a move to Manchester United over the past month or so given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s depleted options in the middle of the park.

However, former Chelsea FC star Hudson believes that Grealish could add a spark to the Blues side following the sale of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid last summer.

“I am his biggest fan,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“Grealish is the most outstanding attacking midfield player in the game at this moment. A player who goes past people and scores goals.

“The bottom line is Chelsea haven’t got anyone since (Eden) Hazard left who has the fans on the edge of their seats. Jack Grealish would be that man.”

Grealish is Aston Villa’s leading goal-scorer in the Premier League this season following his return of seven goals in 22 games.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has been a key player for Villa over the past three or four seasons.

Chelsea FC have a host of midfielders already at the west London club in the shape of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovavic, Mason Mount, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The Blues will face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

