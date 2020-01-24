Journalist claims Chelsea FC will consider selling Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC will consider selling Kepa Arrizabalaga and could sign Burnley’s Nick Pope as his replacement in the summer transfer window, according to Bleacher Report journalist Dean Jones.

The Blues goalkeeper has struggled in his second season at Stamford Bridge to lead to some criticism of the Spanish shot stopper.

Kepa has conceded 32 times in 24 games in the Premier League, although Chelsea FC’s defensive struggles can be attributed to more players than just their first-choice goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old has been a controversial figure since his move to Chelsea FC from Athletic Bilbao in a world-record deal for a goalkeeper.

Kepa’s big-money move raised eyebrows after Chelsea FC spent £72m on the Spain international in the 2018 summer transfer window despite his lack of experience at a top European club.

The Chelsea FC number one caused controversy last season when he refused to be substituted in their League Cup defeat by Manchester City under Lampard’s predecessor Maurizio Sarri.

Bleacher Report football insider Jones took to Twitter to provide an update on Kepa’s future at Chelsea FC.

Jones wrote on Twitter: “Am told Chelsea continuing to weigh up idea of selling Kepa in the summer. Scouts working on potential replacements. Nick Pope mentioned at early stage. Won’t affect other transfer plans as they’ll use cash from Kepa sale, if they go through with it.”

Chelsea FC were held to a 2-2 draw by 10-man Arsenal in the London derby at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues are in fourth position and six points ahead of Manchester United.

