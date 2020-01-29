Chelsea FC to rival Tottenham for 24-year-old Polish striker – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur are set to battle it out for the signature of AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, according to a report in England.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the Blues are set to rival their fellow Londoners for the 24-year-old’s signature before the close of the January transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have been forced to reevaluate their options after being left frustrated in negotiations to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

According to the same story, the west London side have held talks to pinpoint an alternative to Cavani and Chelsea FC are looking at Poland international Piatek.

The Daily Telegraph go on to report that Spurs are also looking at Piatek as a potential signing but Tottenham have baulked at AC Milan’s £30m asking price.

The article goes on to add that AC Milan could be tempted into a potential loan deal but the Serie A giants would look to insert a buy in clause in such an arrangement.

Piatek has scored 16 goals in 40 games in all competitions for AC Milan since his move to the Serie A giants from Genoa in 2018.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Leicester City on Saturday before Spurs host Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a day later.

