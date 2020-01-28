Chelsea FC consider signing AC Milan striker – report

Chelsea FC have been offered the chance to sign AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
Tuesday 28 January 2020, 06:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC have been offered the chance to sign AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, according to a report in Italy.

Italian football expert Nicolo Schira, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the Blues have been presented with the opportunity to sign the Poland international.

The same article states that AC Milan are looking to offload Piatek following the return of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the San Siro outfit.

According to the same story, Tottenham are also in talks with the AC Milan forward as Jose Mourinho looks to sign a replacement for injured England striker Harry Kane.

The report goes on to add that AC Milan are likely to allow Piatek to move on loan initially with a clause that would allow Chelsea FC or Spurs to buy the Polish striker in the summer.

Piatek has scored four times in 14 starts and four substitute appearances in Serie A this season as AC Milan continue to struggle to revive their ailing fortunes.

Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard is thought to be keen to sign a striker to ease the workload on Tammy Abraham.

The Blues will make the trip to third-placed Leicester City in their next Premier League fixture at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

