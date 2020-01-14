Chelsea FC interested in 28-year-old Premier League defender – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC have asked Brighton about the availability of their captain Lewis Dunk, according to a report in England.

The Times, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues are interested in a swoop to sign the experienced Brighton defender in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard is eager to improve his defence after the west London side’s transfer ban was lifted.

According to the same story, the Blues have been monitoring Dunk for some time and the fourth-placed team have made an official enquiry about the Brighton skipper’s availability.

The story goes on to say that Brighton would be prepared to sell Dunk if Chelsea FC are willing to meet their £50m valuation of the 28-year-old this month.

The article reveals that Leicester were quoted £30m for Dunk in the summer when the Foxes looked to sign the Brighton star as Harry Maguire’s replacement in the summer.

Dunk has spent his entire professional career at Brighton aside from a brief loan stint at Bristol City.

The Seagulls captain has three years of Premier League experience under his belt following Brighton’s promotion in 2016-17.

Chelsea FC have relied upon Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori at centre-half this term.

