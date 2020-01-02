Chelsea FC eye 23-year-old Ligue 1 striker – report

Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Chelsea FC are considering an attempt to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that Dembele is one of a number of potential options that Chelsea FC are considering in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Blues manager Frank Lampard sees similarities between Dembele and Chelsea FC’s legendary goal-scorer Didier Drogba.

According to the same story, Lampard could lose Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi and France centre-forward Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window.

Dembele has been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League over the past season or so following his prolific form in France.

The French striker started his career at Fulham before he moved to Scotland in 2016 and spent two seasons with Scottish Premier League champions Celtic.

Dembele won the SPL title and the Scottish Cup twice during his 24 months at Celtic before the France Under-21 international moved to Lyon in 2018.

The Chelsea FC target has scored 25 times in 51 games for the Ligue 1 side over the past two seasons in the French top flight.

The west London outfit haven’t won the Premier League title since 2016-17 when Antonio Conte was in charge of the Blues for his debut season.

