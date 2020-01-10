Chelsea FC must sell before re-signing Nathan Ake – report

Chelsea FC need to offload Andreas Christensen before the Blues can re-sign Nathan Ake this month, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 10 January 2020, 08:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Chelsea FC will need to offload Andreas Christensen before the Blues can re-sign Nathan Ake in the January transfer window, according to a report.

The Sun is reporting that the Blues need to make space on their wage bill if Frank Lampard wants to bolster his defence with the addition of the Bournemouth defender.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have a £40m buy-back option on Ake, which the west London side are keen to activate following the Dutch defender’s progress on the south coast.

But according to the same story, Lampard has been told that one of four defenders in his current squad must be offloaded to make space for Ake on their wage bill.

The Sun go on to explain that Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma are Lampard’s first-choice pairing and the Blues retain high hopes for youngster Fikayo Tomori.

The report claims that Christensen looks the most likely to be sacrificed and Chelsea FC are apparently prepared to listen to offers for the Denmark international.

The story suggests that Serie A giants AC Milan could be one potential destination for the 23-year-old.

Chelsea FC are in fourth spot in the Premier League table following a decent start to life under Lampard.

