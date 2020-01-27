Chelsea FC identify Championship striker as long-term target – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC have earmarked Brentford striker Ollie Watkins as a potential signing in the future, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Blues are looking to add another centre-forward to their ranks to ease the pressure on Tammy Abraham.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are showing an interest in the 24-year-old Championship hotshot despite being linked with bigger European names.

According to the same story, Blues manager Frank Lampard is keeping an eye on Watkins’ progress at Brentford ahead of a potential bid in the future.

The Daily Star go on to add that Lampard is eager to get a deal over the line for another striker.

However, the report doesn’t suggest a bid for Watkins is imminent from Chelsea FC, emphasising that the 24-year-old is more of a long-term target.

Watkins has scored 17 times in 27 games for Brentford this season following his move to a centre-forward role from a wider position.

The Torquay-born striker came through the ranks at Exeter City before he moved to Brentford in the 2017-18 season.

Watkins has netted 40 times in 120 games in all competitions for the Championship outfit.

Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners against Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday thanks to goals from Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori.

