Chelsea FC identify Championship striker as long-term target – report

Chelsea FC are keeping tabs on Brentford striker Ollie Watkins, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 27 January 2020, 08:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC have earmarked Brentford striker Ollie Watkins as a potential signing in the future, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Blues are looking to add another centre-forward to their ranks to ease the pressure on Tammy Abraham.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are showing an interest in the 24-year-old Championship hotshot despite being linked with bigger European names.

According to the same story, Blues manager Frank Lampard is keeping an eye on Watkins’ progress at Brentford ahead of a potential bid in the future.

The Daily Star go on to add that Lampard is eager to get a deal over the line for another striker.

However, the report doesn’t suggest a bid for Watkins is imminent from Chelsea FC, emphasising that the 24-year-old is more of a long-term target.

Watkins has scored 17 times in 27 games for Brentford this season following his move to a centre-forward role from a wider position.

The Torquay-born striker came through the ranks at Exeter City before he moved to Brentford in the 2017-18 season.

Watkins has netted 40 times in 120 games in all competitions for the Championship outfit.

Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners against Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday thanks to goals from Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jurgen Klopp
‘Not cool’: Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool FC star’s injury setback
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal ‘in talks’ to sign 24-year-old La Liga forward – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops January transfer hint for Man United fans
Paul Merson
Paul Merson: Chelsea FC will be ‘gutted’ if they don’t make this signing
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal set to complete first January signing – report
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Man United’s 6-0 FA Cup win at Tranmere Rovers
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Roger Federer
Australian Open 2020: Federer into record 15th quarter-final for first Sandgren meeting
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard makes it clear where he wants Chelsea FC to make signings
Jurgen Klopp
Journalist claims Kylian Mbappe would ‘consider’ Liverpool FC move
ScoopDragon Football News Network