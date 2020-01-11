Chelsea FC to rival Tottenham for 24-year-old La Liga forward – report

Chelsea FC are ready to rival Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Thomas Lemar, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Saturday 11 January 2020, 07:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are set to rival Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar, according to a report in England.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the Blues have entered the race to sign the France international on loan for the remainder of the Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Spurs were the first Premier League club to register their interest in a potential loan deal but Chelsea FC could go head-to-head with their London rivals.

According to the same story, the Blues have moved ahead of Spurs in the race for Lemar’s signature as Frank Lampard looks to bolster his squad ahead of the second half of the season.

The Daily Telegraph go on to add that Chelsea FC were previously interested in Lemar in 2017 along with Arsenal and Liverpool FC before the 24-year-old moved to Atletico Madrid in a £57m deal.

The report continues by confirming that Chelsea FC and Spurs would both like to strengthen their respective squads with the signing of Lemar on a short-term loan with a view to a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Lemar has struggled to perform since his move to Atletico 18 months ago despite building a promising reputation at his former club AS Monaco.

