Chelsea FC looking into January bid to sign Timo Werner – report

Chelsea FC are being linked with a move to sign Timo Werner in January by recent reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 1 January 2020, 05:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are looking into the possibility of making a January move to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the Blues are looking to find out whether or not Werner has a release clause in his current contract that would make a January move feasible.

The same story says that Chelsea FC are looking to bolster their forward line in the new year, with Moussa Dembele, Jadon Sancho, Wilfried Zaha, Leon Bailey, Samuel Chukwueze and Werner all among the targets that the Blues are considering.

It is claimed in the same story that Leipzig are keen to keep hold of Werner in January and plan to “fight” not to lose him in the mid-season transfer window.

According to the same story, Werner is thought to have a release clause in his contract, but the fee needed to trigger it remains unclear, with numbers as low as £25.6m and as high as £51.2m quoted in recent months.

As a result, the Blues have looked to seek clarification on the matter as they ponder a January move for the 23-year-old Germany international.

Werner has been in fine form for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 18 goals and making six assists in 17 Bundesliga games.

He has also netted three times in the Champions League for the German side.

