Chelsea FC are interested in Wilfried Zaha but Crystal Palace could price their London rivals out of a move for the Ivory Coast international, according to a report.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Blues are keeping tabs on Zaha but the Champions League side have baulked at Palace’s £80m asking price for the 27-year-old.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are eager to reinforce Frank Lampard’s squad after their transfer ban was lifted ahead of the January window.

According to the same story, Lampard has been handed a £150m budget this month and Zaha is one of the Chelsea FC manager’s preferred targets in the current transfer window.

The Daily Express goes on to add that Chelsea FC are unlikely to meet Palace’s demands, but the Eagles aren’t expected to lower their asking price either.

Chelsea FC are pursuing a top-four finish in Lampard’s first season in charge of the west London side after the club legend replaced Maurizio Sarri in the summer.

The Blues will take on Burnley in their next Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in pursuit of a return to winning ways following a 1-1 draw with Brighton last time out.

Chelsea FC haven’t won the Premier League title since 2017.

