Chelsea FC interested in 27-year-old Premier League winger – report

Chelsea FC are interested in a potential swoop to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, according to a report

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 9 January 2020, 05:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are interested in Wilfried Zaha but Crystal Palace could price their London rivals out of a move for the Ivory Coast international, according to a report.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Blues are keeping tabs on Zaha but the Champions League side have baulked at Palace’s £80m asking price for the 27-year-old.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are eager to reinforce Frank Lampard’s squad after their transfer ban was lifted ahead of the January window.

According to the same story, Lampard has been handed a £150m budget this month and Zaha is one of the Chelsea FC manager’s preferred targets in the current transfer window.

The Daily Express goes on to add that Chelsea FC are unlikely to meet Palace’s demands, but the Eagles aren’t expected to lower their asking price either.

Chelsea FC are pursuing a top-four finish in Lampard’s first season in charge of the west London side after the club legend replaced Maurizio Sarri in the summer.

The Blues will take on Burnley in their next Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in pursuit of a return to winning ways following a 1-1 draw with Brighton last time out.

Chelsea FC haven’t won the Premier League title since 2017.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds to Arsenal transfer speculation
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta drops fresh hint about January signings at Arsenal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang / Instagram)
‘Phenomenal’: Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal fans about forward
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Sky Sports News reporter delivers update on Arsenal January transfers
Jose Mourinho
Tottenham offered the chance to sign 24-year-old French striker – report
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Cesc Fabregas sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Callum Hudson-Odoi
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mesut Ozil
Mohamed Elneny reveals how Mesut Ozil surprised him at Arsenal
Paul Pogba
Paul Ince tells Man United to make major Paul Pogba decision
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Cesc Fabregas sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Callum Hudson-Odoi
ScoopDragon Football News Network