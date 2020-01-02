Frank Lampard replies when asked if Chelsea FC want to sign Wilfried Zaha

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has refused to be drawn on speculation suggesting that Chelsea FC are interested in signing Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace in January.

The Blues are bound to be linked with a host of players in the coming days and weeks after their transfer ban from Fifa was overturned.

Chelsea FC were not able to make any new signings in the summer due to the suspension and so they could be set to make up for lost time this month in the transfer market.

Crystal Palace striker Zaha has been touted as a possible target for the west London side as Lampard considers adding some more firepower to his squad this month.

However, the Blues boss refused to be drawn on the speculation following their 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on New Year’s Day.

Asked about potential interest in Zaha, Lampard told his post-match news conference on Wednesday: “I won’t talk about [Wilfried] Zaha because he’s not a player of ours.

“If we have to do business we’ll do it in the way that we see fit to try to make us better and that will be done behind closed doors as opposed to just announcing who we might want to bring in.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action Saturday 11 January when they host Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Before that, they will face Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the table as they seek Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

