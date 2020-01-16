Chelsea FC end interest in signing Premier League duo – report

Chelsea FC have ended their interest in Bournemouth duo Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 16 January 2020, 07:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC have ended their interest in Bournemouth duo Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Blues have decided against re-signing Ake in the January transfer window despite scouting the Netherlands international.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have decided against activating Ake’s £40m buyback clause in the centre-half’s contract, having sold him to Bournemouth for £20m in 2017.

According to the same story, Frank Lampard isn’t expected to orchestrate a swoop for Callum Wilson despite the Bournemouth striker regularly being touted as a target for the Blues.

Sky Sports understands that Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has been given reassurances that Ake and Wilson will be at his disposal for their remaining fixtures of the season.

Chelsea FC are in fourth position in the Premier League table and five points ahead of Manchester United in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

The Blues were 3-0 winners against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to cement their position in the top four ahead of the chasing pack.

Chelsea FC were handed a transfer ban in the summer so Lampard was unable to sign new players following his appointment as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement.

However, the Blues had the transfer ban lifted last month ahead of the January transfer window.

