Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Arsenal

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to claim a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues will be eager to build some momentum after Frank Lampard’s side slumped to a surprise 1-0 loss to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday night.

Chelsea FC failed to score for the first time on the road in the Premier League this season since a 4-0 loss to Manchester United in their opening fixture of the campaign.

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United despite 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli giving the hosts a first-half lead in the absence of suspended captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners were unable to hold on to secure three points following John Fleck’s equaliser with seven minutes to go at The Emirates.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to beat Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

“Arsenal are not shipping as many goals but I still think they are pretty ordinary at the back,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Chelsea punished them with two late goals at Emirates Stadium a few weeks ago and I am expecting a similar story this time too.

“Frank Lampard’s side have struggled at home against less glamorous opposition, but they are going to be up for this one.”

Chelsea FC have lost six of their last 11 Premier League games to fail to cement their position in fourth spot.

The Blues have already lost eight top-flight fixtures in the current campaign, which is as many as they lost in the entire 2018-19 campaign under Maurizio Sarri.

Arsenal, though, have a worse record in the Premier League following a run of two victories in 10 games since Unai Emery’s sacking.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip