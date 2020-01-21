Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Arsenal

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Arsenal to cement fourth place at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues will be hoping to make a return to winning ways following a surprise 1-0 loss to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday evening.

Isaac Hayden scored an added time winner to secure three points for Newcastle despite Chelsea FC having 17 shots on goal.

Chelsea FC were fortunate that Liverpool FC did them a favour by beating fifth-placed Manchester United 2-0 a day later.

The Blues have a five-point advantage over Manchester United in the top-four race, while the west London side are 10 points ahead of Arsenal.

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United at The Emirates on Saturday despite Gabriel Martinelli breaking the deadlock in the first half.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss the London derby as he serves the second of his three-game suspension following the striker’s red card in their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

“Chelsea came from behind to win the reverse fixture at the Emirates over the Festive period, and I think the Blues will bounce back from their defeat at Newcastle on Saturday evening when they had plenty of possession and enough opportunities to have come away with all three points,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Arsenal are 10 points away from a Champions League spot and they have drawn 11 of their league games so far this term.

“I feel Mikel Arteta would take a share of the spoils at Stamford Bridge, but I think the Blues will edge a tight, possibly feisty London derby.”

Chelsea FC have won six of their seven Premier League games against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

However, Arsenal have won more seven times at Chelsea FC, which is more than any other Premier League team.

