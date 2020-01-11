Sky Sports pundit predicts Chelsea FC v Burnley

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Chelsea FC to continue their push for a top-four finish with a 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues head into the game looking to try and return to winning ways in the top flight after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton and Hove Albion on New Year’s Day.

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge of the club.

The west London side have struggled to put together long runs of consistent form this season and Lampard will be keen for his side to get off to a good start to the year against the Clarets this weekend.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas is backing Chelsea FC to have too much for Burnley and is he is tipping them to claim victory on Saturday afternoon.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “It is another one of the awkward Chelsea home games where they find it hard to break them down. Most of the time, Burnley have been exactly that, but I do not see the resolve that was once there.

“I can see the frustration in Sean Dyche at the moment. He would like to change it at the back but is limited with choices. They have been good over the years but there is a lull at the moment.

“Chelsea have to prove something. They have had a little rest which might do them some good. Burnley are in a fight at the moment and with the way the table sits, they still have quite a bit of work to do.

“If the front pair don’t score, they won’t score from anywhere else. That seems to be missing in the Premier League, and is why they are sitting four points above the drop zone. I don’t recall Burnley ever conceding so many goals.”

Chelsea FC will take on Newcastle United and Arsenal in their following two Premier League fixtures, before they turn their attentions towards their trip to Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round at the end of the month.

