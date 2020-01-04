Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Nottingham Forest in FA Cup

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues are looking to progress to the FA Cup fourth road and make inroads into a competition that they’ve previously won eight times.

Chelsea FC were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion in their Premier League clash at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Day.

However, Frank Lampard’s side still have a five-point cushion in fourth place over the chasing pack after Manchester United lost 2-0 at Arsenal.

Although Chelsea FC’s priority will be securing a top-four finish this term, the Blues can win their first piece of silverware under Lampard this term.

Chelsea FC have won a trophy in their last three seasons under Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri despite a lot of change at the west London side.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to edge past Championship side Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round on Sunday afternoon.

“These two sides met at the corresponding stage 12 months ago at Stamford Bridge when two goals from Alvaro Morata was enough to see the hosts through to the fourth Round,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Blues have been struggling in front of their home supporters so far this season and recent defeats at the Bridge to West Ham and Southampton will give Forest – who have won their last three in the Championship – hope.

“That said, I can’t see past an entertaining home win.”

Chelsea FC won the FA Cup crown in 2018 after the Blues edged to a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Wembley showpiece.

Nottingham Forest are in fourth position in the Championship table in pursuit of an automatic promotion spot.

