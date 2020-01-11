Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Burnley

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Chelsea FC to beat Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Frank Lampard will be eager for his Blues side to make a swift return to winning ways in the top-four race.

Chelsea FC are in fourth position in the table and five points ahead of their closest rivals Manchester United.

However, the west London outfit have struggled to put together a consistent run of performances over the past couple of months.

Chelsea FC haven’t managed to record back-to-back Premier League victories since the start of November.

The Blues have lost three of their last six top-flight games to see their cushion in fourth spot reduced to five points.

Burnley, on the other hand, have lost their last three Premier League games to leave Sean Dyche’s side perilously close to the relegation zone.

While Burnley have struggled on the road with two wins in 10 games, Chelsea FC have been disappointing at Stamford Bridge with a return of 14 points from a possible 30.

However, BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to record their fifth home win of the season against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

“Burnley are safely into the fourth round of the FA Cup but they have lost their past three Premier League games,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I don’t see that run of defeats ending here, either. I know Chelsea’s home form has been a bit iffy but if the Blues play the way we know they can, they will win.”

Chelsea FC appointed Lampard as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement last summer after the Italian head coach led the Blues to a third-placed finish and won the Europa League.

