Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Burnley

Michael Owen is tipping Chelsea FC to ease to victory over Burnley in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues will be hoping to return to winning ways in the Premier League following their stuttering form under club legend Frank Lampard.

Chelsea FC are still in control of their top-four destiny in spite of their mixed results given the inept performances of their rivals.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all failed to punish Chelsea FC for their inconsistent results over the past two months.

Lampard’s men have a five-point cushion in fourth place to give the west London outfit some breathing room.

Burnley have lost their last three Premier League games to leave Sean Dyche’s side in 15th position and four points above the relegation zone.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Burnley in a game with plenty of goals at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

“Chelsea are unbeaten in their last four league fixtures with Burnley and have scored 12 times in those games, including a 4-2 win at Turf Moor in the reverse fixture earlier in the season when the hosts scored two late consolation goals having been outplayed for much of the game,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Blues have been hit and miss at home so far this league campaign, but they did beat Championship side Nottingham Forest at the Bridge on Sunday. I think they will follow up against the Clarets on Saturday – although it won’t be easy.”

Chelsea FC were 4-2 winners against Burnley in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor earlier this season.

Summer signing Christian Pulisic scored a hat-trick before Willian made it 4-0 at Burnley back in October.

Dyche’s men rallied in the final four minutes with late goals from Jay Rodriguez and Dwight McNeil.

