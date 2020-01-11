Sky Sports pundit predicts Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Arsenal to make it back to back Premier League wins under Mikel Arteta by claiming a 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners head into the game having claimed an impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester United at The Emirates in their most recent top-flight game.

Arsenal then booked their place in the FA Cup third round with a 1-0 win over Leeds United last week.

The north London side are now preparing to make a trip across the capital to take on the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Saturday lunchtime.

And former Gunners star Nicholas is tipping the north London side to claim all three points in the early kick-off.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “It is a tough transition for Arsenal at the moment. There is a heartbeat in the team, and certainly more togetherness than what there was.

“It has a long way to go before it is fixed, but they are grafting away for Mikel Arteta.

“He is working them harder at this stage of the season, physically, than what they would like, but they were a lazy team. They didn’t understand what teamwork was, and because of that, Arteta has said they needed to work harder on the basics.

“They have not got their mojo back, but there has been a couple of clean sheets, albeit fortunate ones, but he is getting a response. Crystal Palace are a better team away from home, so they will be happy to knock it back to front.

“Wilfried Zaha is getting tipped up to move once more – would that disturb them? It did last time, and I am hoping it does again. I am expecting Arsenal to squeeze and cause a lot of trouble for Palace.”

Arsenal are looking to try and break back into the top four this season, with Arteta’s men currently down in 10th place and nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand.

The Gunners will take on Sheffield United and Chelsea FC in their next two Premier League games after Saturday’s clash, before an FA Cup fourth-round tie against Bournemouth on Monday 27 January.

Arsenal finished in fifth place in the Premier League table under Unai Emery last term.

