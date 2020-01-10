Michael Owen states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Arsenal to ease to victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta secured back-to-back victories as Arsenal manager for the first time with a 1-0 win over Leeds United in the FA Cup third round at The Emirates on Monday night.

The Gunners recorded their first Premier League win under Arteta on New Year’s Day when Arsenal eased to a 2-0 win against Manchester United at The Emirates.

Arsenal will be looking to secure successive Premier League victories when they make the trip to their local London rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The north London side haven’t been able to achieve back-to-back league wins since August, when Unai Emery’s side beat Newcastle United and Burnley.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have only managed to notch up one win in their last six Premier League games to raise questions about their form.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to beat Palace at Selhurst Park in Saturday’s early game.

“Crystal Palace must do without their suspended captain Luka Milivojevic in the Eagles’ midfield and Roy Hodgson is struggling for numbers with injuries to several of his key defenders ahead of the visit of Arsenal,” Owen told BetVictor.

“I was impressed with the passion and intensity shown by the Gunners – albeit against a disappointing Manchester United – in their last league game and in the second half against Leeds in the FA Cup earlier in the week.

“It is still early days, but Mikel Arteta looks to be getting the best out of the squad he has inherited.

“This is a fixture that invariably produces goals – 26 in the last six league games between the sides – and I think it will be Arsenal who take all three points in this London derby.”

Arsenal are in 10th position in the Premier League table and nine points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a top-four finish this season.

The Gunners are only three points behind bitter rivals Spurs in sixth spot.

