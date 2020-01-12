Erling Haaland reveals why he rejected Man United transfer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Erling Haaland has revealed why he rejected a move to Manchester United in favour of completing a switch to Borussia Dortmund.

The Norway international sealed a £17.1m move to the Bundesliga outfit earlier this month after Dortmund met the striker’s contract release clause.

Haaland had his pick of a host of top European clubs with Bayern Munich, Juventus and Real Madrid interested in his signature following his brilliant form for Austrian Red Bull Salzburg.

The teenager scored 29 times in 27 games for the Austrian club following his move from Solskjaer’s former employers Molde a month after the coach took over the reins of Manchester United from Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a swoop to sign the teenager, with the Red Devils thought to be favourites given the fact that Ole Gunner Solskjaer coached Haaland at Norwegian club Molde.

However, Haaland opted to snub a reunion with his compatriot in favour of completing a switch to Dortmund.

Asked why he opted to move to Dortmund ahead of Manchester United, Haaland is quoted as saying by Metro:

“It’s a funny question. I chose Dortmund because my feeling was best here.

“It’s a massive club. I’ve always liked this club.

“When I mention it, I start to smile because I like the club and how it is, so that’s why. I like everything, all of it.

“[The Bundesliga] is a good league with a lot of good players. It’s a great league, the teams play nice football and I think it’ll fit me.”

Manchester United signed Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Swansea City winger Daniel James in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils haven’t won the Premier League title since 2013 when Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge of the 20-time English champions.

