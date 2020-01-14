Fabinho issues latest injury update for Liverpool FC fans

Liverpool FC midfielder Fabinho (Photo: LFCTV)

Fabinho has revealed that he is feeling “good” as the Liverpool FC midfielder steps up his recovery from an ankle injury.

The Brazilian midfielder has been out of action since November with the injury and has been working hard on his recovery behind the scenes at Melwood in recent weeks.

Jurgen Klopp recently revealed that both Fabinho and defender Dejan Lovren are set to step up their rehabilitation from their injury issues this week in the lead-up to Liverpool FC’s crunch home clash with Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

It remains to be seen whether Fabinho will be fit to be named in the squad for the clash against the Red Devils or not, but he is clearly feeling happy with the progress he has been making in recent days.

Speaking in an interview with Telefoot, as quoted by Liverpool FC’s website, Fabinho said: “My ankle is getting better, I trained by myself [last] week.

“I was working with the ball again. I feel good and confident.”

The 26-year-old midfielder will be hoping to play a regular part in the first team for Klopp’s men once he is back fit.

The Brazil international has scored one goal and made one assist in 12 Premier League games for the Reds so far this season. He has also notched up one assist in five Champions League games for the Merseyside outfit.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip