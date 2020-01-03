Frank Lampard makes honest admission after Chelsea FC’s draw at Brighton

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has admitted that his Chelsea FC team “have work to do” after their 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on New Year’s Day.

The Blues appeared to be heading towards back to back Premier League victories after Cesar Azpilicueta gave Lampard’s men a first-half lead on the south coast.

However, the west London side ended up being pegged back in the closing stages when Alireza Jahanbakhsh fired home an incredible overhead kick in the 84th minute to earn a point for the home side.

The result left Chelsea FC in fourth place in the Premier League table and five points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United after 21 games this season.

Lampard’s men are still very much in the mix for Champions League qualification but the former England midfielder will be wanting to see more consistency from his team in the second half of the season.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Lampard said when asked about what the performance says about his team: “It shows we have work to do because this Christmas period has probably been a small showing of our season so far.

“Tottenham was a fantastic all-round performance, Arsenal showed great spirit and fight for a young group, Southampton we struggled to break a team down and lost the game at home and then today was a game where we should have the mindset to kill it because the opportunity was there in the first half.

“It shows the good and the bad of us. We must remain humble and we must work hard. We’ve had two great results over Christmas but there’s a lot of work to do.”

Chelsea FC will aim to get back to winning ways when they take on Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

After that, they will play Burnley, Newcastle United and Arsenal in their next three Premier League fixtures.

